National Highways has announced a £196 million investment in road improvements across the Midlands, including resurfacing between Wothorpe and South Witham on the A1.

Millions of road users in the Midlands are set to benefit from the improvements to roads, pavements and bridges across the region.

Motorways and major A roads including the the A1 feature in the package. The resurfacing of the southbound carriageway between Wothorpe and South Witham will cost £4.3m.

National Highways will be carrying out essential maintenance on the region's road network . (58804496)

National Highways regional director for the Midlands, Andrew Jinks, said “Hundreds of thousands of drivers travel through the Midlands every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services and major roads like the M1 and the M6 connect the Midlands to local roads and with the rest of the UK and the world via rail, ports and airports.

“So, it’s essential we keep these roads in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability. With this investment, National Highways will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move.”

To keep up to date with the latest travel information visit the website at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/

Over the previous 12 months, National Highways resurfaced 151.6 miles (244 lane km) of motorways and major A-roads in the Midlands.