Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 closed on Thursday June 9 to Friday June 10 at Wansford, Stamford and Grantham

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:28, 09 June 2022
 | Updated: 15:30, 09 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The A1 will be closed from the A47 junction Wansford up to Grantham tonight (Thursday, June 9) until tomorrow morning.

Resurfacing will be carried out on the northbound carriageway with the closure in place from 8pm until 6am tomorrow.

Signs will divert drivers onto the local road network.

The A1 will be closed northbound
The A1 will be closed northbound

If you are aware of road closures let us know by emailing comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Grantham Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE