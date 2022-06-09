The A1 will be closed from the A47 junction Wansford up to Grantham tonight (Thursday, June 9) until tomorrow morning.

Resurfacing will be carried out on the northbound carriageway with the closure in place from 8pm until 6am tomorrow.

Signs will divert drivers onto the local road network.

The A1 will be closed northbound

