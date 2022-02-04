The A1 will be closed overnight for 12 weeks while it is resurfaced.

The work is to take place from Monday, February 14, on the northbound carriageway between the Wothorpe junction near Stamford up to South Witham.

The A1 will be closed northbound from 8pm to 6am to all but emergency response vehicles.

The A1 will have overnight closures for resurfacing. Photo: iStock

The diversion routes taking traffic off the A1 northbound via the A47 at Wansford, the A606 near Stamford, the A43 at Wothorpe, the A6121 at Tinwell, and the B1081 through Stamford will be signposted.