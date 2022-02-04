Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 will close between Stamford and South Witham for roadworks

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 04 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The A1 will be closed overnight for 12 weeks while it is resurfaced.

The work is to take place from Monday, February 14, on the northbound carriageway between the Wothorpe junction near Stamford up to South Witham.

The A1 will be closed northbound from 8pm to 6am to all but emergency response vehicles.

The A1 will have overnight closures for resurfacing. Photo: iStock
The A1 will have overnight closures for resurfacing. Photo: iStock

The diversion routes taking traffic off the A1 northbound via the A47 at Wansford, the A606 near Stamford, the A43 at Wothorpe, the A6121 at Tinwell, and the B1081 through Stamford will be signposted.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE