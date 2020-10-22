Police expect the A1 to remain closed for a couple of hours following an accident involving a tractor and a lorry.

The accident happened around 6.30am this morning (Wednesday) between the A607 and A151 Colsterworth services junctions.

Two men have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The A1 is closed following a crash (42817763)

The road is closed in both directions because the central reservation was crossed during the crash.

A police spokesman said: "We are very grateful for the patience of those affected and ask if you can, please avoid the area.

"We expect the closure to remain in place for the next couple of hours. This is due to the need for recovery of the vehicles, damage to roadside furniture, debris on the road and for us to conduct our scene investigation."