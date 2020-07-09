A1 to stay closed for several hours after three-car crash near Grantham
Published: 21:50, 09 July 2020
| Updated: 21:51, 09 July 2020
A three-car crash on the A1 just north of Grantham has led to the closure of the road - and it is expected to remain closed for several hours.
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway near the Esso fuel garage at Marston, at around 5pm this afternoon (Thursday).
The southbound carriageway is closed between the A46 at Newark and the B1174 south of Grantham.
