Home   News   Article

A1 to stay closed for several hours after three-car crash near Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 21:50, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 21:51, 09 July 2020

A three-car crash on the A1 just north of Grantham has led to the closure of the road - and it is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway near the Esso fuel garage at Marston, at around 5pm this afternoon (Thursday).

The southbound carriageway is closed between the A46 at Newark and the B1174 south of Grantham.

Read more
GranthamTraffic and TravelTransport

More by this author

Marie Bond

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE