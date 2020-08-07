A1 turn-off to be closed as drive-thru coffee shop approved near Grantham
Published: 12:00, 07 August 2020
Controversial plans for a drive-thru coffee shop off the A1 near Grantham have been given the go-ahead from councillors – but not before the closure of a “dangerous” crossover.
South Kesteven district councillors debated the application from Motor Fuel Ltd to build the drive-thru coffee shop at the Toll Bar Service Station, on the A1 southbound at Marston, at a planning committee on Wednesday.
The applicant’s agent Jackie Ford, of JMS Planning & Development, said they have been working with Highways England on improving the safety of the site area.
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)