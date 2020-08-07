Controversial plans for a drive-thru coffee shop off the A1 near Grantham have been given the go-ahead from councillors – but not before the closure of a “dangerous” crossover.

South Kesteven district councillors debated the application from Motor Fuel Ltd to build the drive-thru coffee shop at the Toll Bar Service Station, on the A1 southbound at Marston, at a planning committee on Wednesday.

The applicant’s agent Jackie Ford, of JMS Planning & Development, said they have been working with Highways England on improving the safety of the site area.