Weeknight closures along a busy stretch of road are set to end as work is completed ahead of schedule.

Major improvements to the A17 outside Newark have taken place to completely resurface the carriageway after it had deteriorated significantly, posing a risk to road users.

Roadworks on the A17 are expected to conclude on December 2 ahead of the original date scheduled for early 2023.

A17 overnight closures and resurfacing set to end December 2. Photo (Screenshot): Google Maps, street view. (61019872)

Temporary road closures have been in place along the A17 between Sleaford Road in Beckingham to Leadenham Low Fields, on weekday nights since the start of September.

The road was also periodically closed on weekends throughout October.

It was predicted that over 24,000 tonnes of stone and tarmac would be used in the resurfacing.

Some kerbs and foot ways have also been replaced, as well as water-proofing Brant Broughton Bridge.

The diversion route during the A17 closures at Beckingham. (58969228)

The original end date for the works was brought forward to November 25, but had to be extended again by one week because of recent very wet weather.

Wet ground prevented the laying of the tar surface as it was unable to stick to the layer below. This meant that progress was halted until conditions eased.

A17 Beckingham. Photo (Screenshot): Google Maps, street view. (61019875)

A spokesman from Lincolnshire County Council said: "The original programme of works had a completion date in the New Year, but we have been able to work closely with the team carrying out the job in order to bring the completion date forwards to the more recent planned date of November 25.

"However, as with all works of this type, the planned end date can be extended if we are hit with particularly bad weather, and that's what has happened here.

"The recent wet weather has hampered our progress on putting the top layer on the road, but we are pleased to confirm that, subject to the weather remaining dryer and more settled, the work is due to be completed this Friday (December 2) which is still ahead of the original schedule of early 2023.

"We would like to thank everyone affected by these works for their patience whilst we finish the project so far in advance of where it was originally due to happen."