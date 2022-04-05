These overnight closures may impact motorists in the area this week.

Planned closures on both the A52 and A1 near Grantham will take place in the coming days.

Starting from tonight, the A52 will be closed both ways between Saxondale and Barrowby from 8pm until 6am the next morning, with limited local access, to carry out carriageway improvements.

From Wednesday night, the A52 will be closed in both directions from Bingham to Barrowby overnight from 8pm to 6am for the rest of the week until the morning of Saturday (April 9).

Meanwhile, the A1 northbound carriageway between Stamford and Grantham will be closed from 9pm tonight (Tuesday), until 6am tomorrow for resurfacing works.

This will continue overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, finishing on Friday morning.

On Friday night, maintenance works will cause closures on the A1 going both ways between Little Ponton and Foston from 8pm until 6am on Saturday.