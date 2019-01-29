A52 at Barrowby to remain closed for two more hours after 'serious collision'

The A52 at Nottingham Hill, Barrowby will remain closed for approximately two more hours following a serious collision, earlier today.

Diversions are being put in place.

The collision, reported at 2.30 pm this afternoon, involves two vehicles, a Ford Focus and a Vauxhall Insignia.

One person is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who travelled on the A52 at Nottingham Hill around 2.30 this afternoon and who saw the collision or who has dash cam footage to get in touch.

"Our officers are still on scene investigating the circumstances of this serious injury two vehicle collision."

Please avoid the area.