A52 closed in both directions due to serious lorry accident near Grantham
Published: 14:20, 12 February 2021
| Updated: 15:48, 12 February 2021
The A52 is closed in both directions following a serious accident involving two lorries between Rectory Lane and the A1 at the Barrowby turn-off.
The AA is reporting queuing traffic between Grantham and Sedgebrook as emergency services deal with the incident.
One eyewitness has claimed that an air ambulance has landed at the scene of the accident.
More details as we get them.