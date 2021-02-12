The A52 is closed in both directions following a serious accident involving two lorries between Rectory Lane and the A1 at the Barrowby turn-off.

The AA is reporting queuing traffic between Grantham and Sedgebrook as emergency services deal with the incident.

One eyewitness has claimed that an air ambulance has landed at the scene of the accident.

Accident news (43425951)

More details as we get them.