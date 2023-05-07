Home   News   Article

A52 Bingham bypass closed following crash

By Katie Green
Published: 16:02, 07 May 2023

The A52 Bingham bypass is closed in both directions following a crash earlier today (Sunday).

The road is closed between A46 at Saxondale and A1 at Grantham due to a serious collision, National Highways reports.

The crash is reported to have taken place on Tithby Road.

Road closed sign.
For more information on diversion routes, go to https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/a52-nottinghamshire-both-directions-collision-road-closure/.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more details.

