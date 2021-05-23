A52 closed west of Grantham after accident

The A52 between the A1 at Barrowby and A46 Saxondale is closed due to an accident.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene.

Maintenance crews are also attending to assist in a response led by Lincolnshire Police.

The A52 has been closed west of Grantham. (47397370)

Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "Due to an RTC we have had to fully close the A52 at Sedgebrook near to the junction with Denton Lane. Please use alternative routes - currently it is closed in both directions."

Diversions are in place. Those travelling westbound are being diverted to the northbound entry slip road for the A1 north and should continue on the A1 for 23.5km. Take the exit slip road at Newark and head south on the A46 for 21.9km to rejoin the westbound A52 at Saxondale Roundabout.

Those travelling eastbound from the A46 are being diverted north on the A46 for 30km until the roundabout with the A1/A17. At this roundabout take the A1 southbound exit and follow the A1 for 23.5km until the A52 junction at Barrowby. At the top of the slip road rejoin the A52 eastbound.