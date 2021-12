More news, no ads

The A52 west of Grantham has been closed this morning following a serious accident.

The incident involved a car and a van between the Stenwith/Woolsthorpe junction and Bottesford.

An accident has closed the A52 this morning west of Grantham. (53730248)

The incident is affecting traffic between Grantham and Saxondale and a detour is operating.

The AA says the incident was first reported at 6.15am.