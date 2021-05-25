A52 near Grantham closed for almost three hours after car leaves road

Emergency services closed the A52 near Grantham on Sunday after a vehicle carrying three people left the road.

The road was closed in both directions for almost three hours following the incident which happened around midday.

Police were called to the A52 at Sedgebrook near Denton Lane just after noon after the car left the road. No other vehicle was involved.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "There were three occupants, and thankfully there were no injuries. The road was blocked while the vehicle was made safe by Fire and Rescue and then removed, and was reopened by 2.45pm."