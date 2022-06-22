The A52 has reopened following an accident on the road west of Grantham this morning.

The incident happened at about 4am and the A52 was closed eastbound between Bingham and Barrowby with one lane westbound said to be closed as well.

Highways East Midlands said there were slight delays as a result of the closure, however normal traffic conditions were expected to resume soon.

The A52 was closed this morning due to an accident. (57475111)

A lorry was reported to be involved in the collision.