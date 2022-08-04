A52 road at Sedgebrook reopened following three-vehicle crash
Published: 14:52, 04 August 2022
| Updated: 14:54, 04 August 2022
The A52 at Sedgebrook near Grantham has reopened after a crash forced the road to close.
Police were called to the crash at 6.10am this morning (Thursday, August 4).
Three vehicles, which included a car, van and lorry were involved in the crash.
A spokesperson from Leicestershire Police said: "We were called to a report of a collision involving a car, van and lorry by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 6.11am.
"Officers attended, along with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
"No life-threatening injuries have been reported.
"The road was closed following the collision, and reopened at 10.10am."
The road is now open as normal.