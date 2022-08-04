More news, no ads

The A52 at Sedgebrook near Grantham has reopened after a crash forced the road to close.

Police were called to the crash at 6.10am this morning (Thursday, August 4).

Three vehicles, which included a car, van and lorry were involved in the crash.

Police at the scene of a crash on the A52. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (58436619)

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Police said: "We were called to a report of a collision involving a car, van and lorry by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 6.11am.

"Officers attended, along with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

"No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

"The road was closed following the collision, and reopened at 10.10am."

The road is now open as normal.