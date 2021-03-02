A52 to close overnight for four weeks near Grantham for resurfacing work

Night-time resurfacing works on the A52 Horbling, between Swaton Lane and South Forty Foot Drain Bridge, will start on Monday, March 8.

The work is expected to last for four weeks, Monday to Friday, subject to suitable weather.

As part of the project, a night-time road closure will be in place on the A52 and B1177 near Horbling from 7pm to 6am each weekday.

The A52 will be closed at Horbling overnight for four weeks, except weekends. (43957192)

The diversion route will be via A52 / A15 / A151 / King Road / A151 / A16 / A17 / A52, and vice versa.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable throughout the works.

Karen Cassar, assistant director - highways, said: "As part of these works, we will be rebuilding a 1.5 mile section of the A52 near Horbling that is deteriorating and in need of repair.

"We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including carrying the works out overnight and doing our very best to maintain access for nearby residents during the works.

"We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.

"Once complete, these improvements will make travelling the A52, one of our county's busiest roads, safer and more comfortable for all road users."

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.