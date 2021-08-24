The Caythorpe Gala will be returning to the village for the 52nd time and the first time since the pandemic began.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 4, on the Caythorpe Playing Field.

Caythorpe Gala poster (50534124)

Laura Leeds and Carole Atkinson will be organising this years event following their success with the 2019 gala.

An ABBA tribute act, ABBA Stars, will be performing two sets, each 45 minutes long.

In addition to the music there will also be the popular Caythorpe Dog Show judged by Simon Farr, the annual Tug O' War and a football match.

Main events taking place at the Gala (50534118)

Laura said: "We enjoyed planning the 2019 Gala so much that we thought we’d give it another go this year.

"We’ve had some very generous donations in the form of sponsorship from The New Window Company, Rainthorpe’s Transport, GW Ward, News & Views and Trent Valley Karting Club and local businesses have supported us with raffle prizes."

Carole added: "We organise the Gala for the benefit of the playing field, all of our profits are ploughed back into the upkeep and improvements to the field itself.

"We are very lucky to have such a beautiful amenity on our doorstep and to be able to organise a fun event to help with its upkeep is very rewarding."

In addition to this the Gala will also have 35 stalls, including vintage games, artisan crafts, food and drink stalls.

A traditional ice-cream van will also be there as well as a team manning the barbecue for everyone.

This year's Gala will also be supporting Macmillan Cancer Research, and there will be collection buckets placed across the event.