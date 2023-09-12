Driving while under the influence of cocaine and causing ABH are among the charges faced by Grantham area defendants recently.

Cases brought before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court include:

Lisa Sentance, 44, of Thames Road, Grantham, admits stealing cleaning products worth £92 from a Grantham Co-op on February 18. She was ordered to pay £92 in compensation with detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Owen Rogers, 32, of Harrowby Road, Grantham, admits using a Vauxhall Astra in London Road, Grantham, on March 26 with 796 micrograms of drug benzoylecgonine (cocaine) per litre of blood, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £240, ordered to pay £85 costs and banned from driving for 36 months.

James Sheehy, 30, of Grantley Street, Grantham, admits assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm in Grantham on December 23, 2022. He was handed a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £154 surcharge and £100 in compensation.

Katie Russell, 34, of Loveden View, Caythorpe, admits driving a Citroen Nemo panel van on the A607 at Lincoln on May 20 while banned from driving and without insurance. She also admits driving at 36mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Russell was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge, fined £384 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Hay, 35, of William Street, Grantham, admits stealing cosmetic items worth £43.96 from TK Maxx in Grantham on August 29 and stealing three Barbie dolls worth £49.97 from Home Bargains on the same date. He was fined £100.

Scarlett Hamilton, 30, of Colne Court, Grantham, admits assault by beating another female in Grantham on February 9. She was ordered to pay £200 costs, a £180 surcharge and £450 fine, plus £250 in compensation. She was also made the subject of a restraining order banning contact with the victim, which is valid until August 30, 2024.