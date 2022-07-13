An "immense" day dedicated to promoting manufacturing in Grantham was a success as seven businesses opened their doors.

Seven manufacturing businesses based in Grantham, known as the Greater Lincolnshire Engineering & Manufacturing Network South Kestevem (GLEAM-SK), hosted school pupils last Thursday (July 7) to give a behind the scenes look at the industry and the careers available within.

They were offered tours around the various workshops and facilities to give aspiring manufacturers the chance to see what goes on in the industry.

Joe Davidge, Adam Hindmarsh and Ryan Bradley. (57902002)

The students got a chance to look at many different approaches to manufacturing. From large scale automation, fabrication, printing, fabrication and CNC manufacturing.

As well as this, opportunities were there for them to ask questions about career paths and how each business goes about recruiting and training their staff to what an employee does on a day to day basis.

This was arranged to take advantage of the ‘Make UK’s’ National Manufacturing Day where businesses all over the country were doing activities of their own to help promote their various industries.

Priory Ruskin Academy at BGB. (57901999)

The seven businesses that took part were:

Grantham Electrical, part of Grantham Engineering, a family-owned business specialising in the constantly changing mechanical and electrical engineering world.

Viking Signs, which specialises in digital on demand signs using state-of-the-art specialist equipment.

Pentangle Engineering, specialising in robotics and automation as well as dedicated fabrication, laser cutting and fully engineered solutions.

Harlaxton Engineering, which provides a wide range of services for design, construction, connections, servicing and maintenance supporting utility services.

Iconic Engineering, which offers 3d scanning, design, printing and CNC work, specialising in motorsport related items.

DLS Plastics, a manufacturer and supplier of injection moulded products for a variety of customers including the leisure and caravan market and medical sector.

BGB, an international business that supports wind, wave and nuclear power generation as well as electric vehicle applications.

Jamie Clare shows pupils what Iconic Engineering is all about. (57902101)

Jamie Clare, owner of Iconic Engineering Solutions, said: “We had such a fun day welcoming all the pupils into our workshop.

"We got to show off all the parts we have been making for some Motorsport Projects and told them about the path I took from leaving school and doing an apprenticeship.

"We introduced them to our apprentice and he talked to them about college and the things he has learned. We hope this kind of face to face exposure is of benefit and we are looking into doing more in the future.”

Mayor Graham Jeal at Grantham Engineering. (57902113)

Sam Pask, managing director of Grantham Engineering Ltd., said: "The Make UK National Manufacturing Day was immense, we welcomed over 80 visitors to tour our facility and understand what we do and how we do it.

"Hopefully we have inspired some of those young visitors into a career in engineering. We thoroughly enjoyed the day and want to say thank you to all our visitors for taking time to come and see us."

At BGB, as part of the one-hour slot, visitors were given a tour of the manufacturing facility which ended with a fun task of "Pimp my Wind Turbine" and Q&A session.

Priory Ruskin Academy at BGB. (57902005)

Sales director, Nick Herbert said: "An absolutely brilliant day today for the Make UK National Manufacturing Day. Really encouraging to see so many young people want to come to learn more about manufacturing and STEM."

Grantham Mayor, Councillor Graham Jeal, was in attendance at a BGB, Viking Signs, Grantham Electrical and Pentangle Engineering. He remarked on how "Grantham has always been a centre of excellence for engineering and manufacturing", praising the "terrific" businesses that he visited.

Nigel Rivers, managing director of Pentangle Engineering, said: “It was great to see how a group of Grantham companies can come together and put on an open day that covers such a broad range of skills and processes under the terms engineering and manufacturing.

Mayor Graham Jeal with Darren Joint of Viking Signs. (57902085)

"This was our first attempt to create an interest in possible careers for school leavers and to show them some of the amazing companies on their doorstep.

"If this helps to keep young people local and fill the skills gap, it can only be good for Grantham and its industry as a whole. It is certainly something for us to build on and grow.”

One of the sessions at BGB. (57902092)

Darren Joint and Peter Hutcchison. (57902008)

Pupils at Viking Signs. (57902098)

A behind the scenes look at the manufacturing industry. (57902095)

Priory Ruskin Academy at BGB. (57902011)

Behind the scenes at Grantham Engineering. (57902104)

A behind the scenes look at the manufacturing industry. (57902107)

Mayor Graham Jeal at Grantham Engineering. (57902110)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk