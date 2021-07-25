A Grantham food company has launched two new learning and development programmes, which have been rolled out across its finance and HR teams.

Following the launch of the agriculture academy earlier this year, Moy Park’s academy programme has expanded across the business to provide ongoing support and career development opportunities to team

members.

As well as providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities, each academy offers regular workshops, both face-to-face and online, bite-sized e-Learning, and a variety of online and video resources.

Moy Park, Grantham, Lincolnshire.Moy Park Academy: May Park Finance Academy - Siyka Stancheva (finance assistant), left.Moy Park HR Academy - Armante Teberaite (HR assistant)Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Morrow CommunicationsDate: May 28, 2021 (49277145)

Participants will also benefit from full access to an internal mentoring and coaching programme.

Kirsty Wilkins, Moy Park’s HR and performance director said: “These new academies have been specially designed to educate and inform, with each learning module tailored to equip our colleagues with the practical tools for growth and success.

“Whether they work across the breadth of HR functions or in a finance role, there is something for everyone’s development needs, and the online workshops in particular will allow our teams to make the most of what each academy has to offer at a time and place that suits them.

“With opportunities to meet peers in person limited over the past year, this blended learning approach will ensure our teams are still getting the opportunity to upskill and develop in ways that will help both them personally, and the Moy Park business.”