Priory Belvoir Academy is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results.

Staff at the academy, in Bottesford, welcomed back the class of 2023 today (Thursday) as they collected their results.

Levon Newton, headteacher of the school, said: “As ever, I am absolutely delighted for our deserving students, whose hard work is testament to them and to our skilled teaching and support staff.

Left to right: Barnaby, Stephanie, Liv and Ned

“We wish them all continued success in their post-16 studies.”

Individuals succeeded across the board, with a number of students, including Ned, Heather, Barnaby, Stephanie and Amelia, who all achieved nine GCSEs in grades 6 to 9.

JS Winder and Jack.

Student Moya, who was awarded nine GCSE’s with grades 8 to 9, also received a personal commendation from the awarding body for her GCSE Art as one of the highest scores awarded in the country this academic year.

The academy was also delighted with students Jack-Stanley, Callum, Grace and Riley who made “outstanding progress” against their individual target grades.