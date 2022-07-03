The Charles Read Academy in Grantham has been recognised as a School of Character Kitemark.

The school, which forms part of the David Ross Education Trust, is one of just 60 schools across the country to be awarded this accolade after a day-long assessment by the Association for Character Education (ACE) team.

Sue Jones, principal of the academy, said: “I feel incredibly proud that our school community has been recognised as a School of Character.

Charles Read Academy (55581802)

"We have worked hard over the last three and a half years to ensure that our work on character is embedded in all we do.

"Through our house system, we promote and provide opportunities for students to use their voice and practice responsibility, team building, and leadership skills.

"We also teach the importance of positive relationships, resilience, and respect.

“While we are excited to share this success with our school community, we are also looking forward to tapping into the range of incredible resources from ACE and further improving our approach to character development in the months and years ahead.”

The School of Character Kitemark is awarded to schools that can demonstrate that they take an explicit, planned and reflective approach to the cultivation of positive character qualities in their pupils to enable them to grow, flourish and achieve.

The award doesn't only recognise good practice, but it also enables schools to access a support system that further enhances their approach to character development.

As a School of Character, Charles Read Academy will have access to professional development training, the ACE annual conference, and a one to one consultation providing support and guidance on developing character education.

Mark Neild, director of secondary education at the David Ross Education Trust added: "I am delighted that Charles Read Academy and its community have been recognised in this way.

"The character-building work is by design and not by accident in this school.

"There is a flourishing House system that links all the students and staff through the activities on offer.

"The Academy also has a strong sport and music offer following several years of development by our fabulous Executive Principal, Mrs Jones, and her team.

"Bravo all at Charles Read Academy, a well-deserved Kitemark of recognition.”