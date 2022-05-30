Academy pupils celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a picnic style lunch.

Students at The Priory Ruskin Academy pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Queen becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

On Friday, May 27, the school held a summer picnic style lunch at the academy, where there was treats like port pies and scones.

Creative staff went all out and decked the house blocks with traditional and classic colours, from Platinum Jubilee flags, red, white, and blue bunting and tablecloths.

A fabulous time was had by both pupils and members of staff.

