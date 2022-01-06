More news, no ads

A secondary school production of a West End and Broadway hit musical was a resounding success.

More than 40 pupils from Year 7 to 13 were cast in Sir William Robertson Academy's version of Chicago, directed by Head of Drama, Miss Bryony Burrough.

The school's performances took place from Wednesday, December 8 until Friday, December 10.

Saffron Simpson (centre) and cast members (54087372)

Chicago is a popular musical set in the 1920s, based on two women and their stories of greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery.

The school's version included well known show-stoppers, including 'Razzle Dazzle' and 'All That Jazz', as well as the iconic choreography.

Headteacher, Mark Guest, praised all those involved for their "highly professional and engaging performance", describing the production as "fabulous."

From left to right: Evie Andrews, James Stratham and Saffron Simpson (54087375)

Year 13 students, Saffron Simpson and Evie Andrews, both of Newark, played Velma and Roxie respectively, with Daryl Smith, of Caythorpe, portraying Billy Flynn.

Charlie Moreland of Long Bennington played Amos, Molly Raspin of Lincoln played Mamma Morton, and Chloe Francis of Welbourn played Mary Sunshine.

James Stratham of Newark played Fred Casley and Martin Harrison, and Abigail Rowlands, also from Newark, played Sergeant Fogarty.

Saffron Simpson (centre) and cast members (54087378)