The headteacher of The Priory Ruskin Academy is praising her students as they celebrate their GSCE results.

The hard work and determination of students and staff at the academy has been rewarded today (August 25) with students achieving excellent results, which will help them secure their future steps.

Headteacher of the school, Miss Wyles, said: "I am thrilled to see so many happy young people this morning who are quite rightly celebrating some excellent results.

Headteacher of The Priory Ruskin Academy is praising her students as they celebrate their GSCE results. (58882238)

Students celebrate at the Priory Ruskin Academy as they receive their GCSE results. (58882009)

Students celebrate at the Priory Ruskin Academy as they receive their GCSE results. (58881943)

"I am incredibly proud of their hard work and determination. They have been a great team of young people to work with.

"As ever, I would like to thank all staff who have worked tirelessly to support, nurture, guide and teach our students."