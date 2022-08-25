Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Headteacher of Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham praises students on GCSE results day

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:20, 25 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The headteacher of The Priory Ruskin Academy is praising her students as they celebrate their GSCE results.

The hard work and determination of students and staff at the academy has been rewarded today (August 25) with students achieving excellent results, which will help them secure their future steps.

Headteacher of the school, Miss Wyles, said: "I am thrilled to see so many happy young people this morning who are quite rightly celebrating some excellent results.

Headteacher of The Priory Ruskin Academy is praising her students as they celebrate their GSCE results. (58882238)
Headteacher of The Priory Ruskin Academy is praising her students as they celebrate their GSCE results. (58882238)
Students celebrate at the Priory Ruskin Academy as they receive their GCSE results. (58882009)
Students celebrate at the Priory Ruskin Academy as they receive their GCSE results. (58882009)
Students celebrate at the Priory Ruskin Academy as they receive their GCSE results. (58881943)
Students celebrate at the Priory Ruskin Academy as they receive their GCSE results. (58881943)

"I am incredibly proud of their hard work and determination. They have been a great team of young people to work with.

"As ever, I would like to thank all staff who have worked tirelessly to support, nurture, guide and teach our students."

Education Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE