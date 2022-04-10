A maths challenge for primary school pupils returned.

Sir William Robertson Academy was delighted to welcome Year 5 and Year 6 pupils from eleven local schools to its Primary Maths Challenge on Wednesday March 30.

The competition was organised by maths teachers Mrs Thompson-Hayes and Mr Boden, and included a group round, a cross number round, a speed round, a logic round and a relay round.

Chuter Ede Primary School were the winners. (55973149)

Each school was represented by a team of four pupils, all of whom did amazingly well in what turned out to be a close-fought contest.

Chuter Ede Primary School from Newark were declared overall winners, closely followed by runners-up The Sir Donald Bailey Academy.

Third place was awarded to Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy, also from Newark.

The Sir Donald Bailey Academy finished second. (55973114)

Primary schools from Bassingham, Brant Broughton, Caythorpe, Coddington, Winthorpe, Witham St Hughs and Kirkby La Thorpe were also represented.

All participants were presented with certificates and goody bags, and the top three teams each received a trophy and medals.

Mrs Thompson-Hayes said: “Having been unable to host this event for the past two years we were delighted to be able to welcome local schools to the Primary Maths Challenge once again.

"All the teams did a great job and were a real credit to their schools.”

Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy finished third. (55973111)

Coddington pupils enjoy cookies. (55973099)

Sir William Robertson Academy once again hosted the maths challenge. (55973108)

The relay round of the competition. (55973105)