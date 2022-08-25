A school headteacher is "delighted" with the GCSE results achieved by pupils at Priory Belvoir Academy.

Pupils at the school, which is based in Bottesford, excelled this year and revelled in their GCSE achievements this morning (Thursday).

Headteacher, Mr Newton said he was “delighted with the results with many students having achieved the highest grades or making significant levels of progress".

From left: M Chester, A Curtis, R Booth Clibborn and L Beers. (58883739)

He added: "Staff at the school are immensely proud of their achievements.”

M. Chester achieved one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and three Grade 6s, while A. Curtis got eight Grade 9s, and one Grade 7 and Grade 8.

R Booth Clibborn got a pair of Grade 7s, three Grade 6s, and four Grade 5s. L Beers achieved a Grade 8, as well as four Grade 7s, one Grade 6 and three Grade 5s.