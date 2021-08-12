Pupils at at Charles Read Academy have received some impressive GCSE grades today (Thursday) after eighteen months of Covid disruption.

After the Government issued guidance that this year’s GCSE grades would be decided by teachers in the absence of exams, staff and teachers at the academy in Corby Glen have worked to make sure that the grading is fair and allows pupils to take their next step - whether that is into sixth form study or an apprenticeship programme.

All teacher-assessed grades have also been ratified by the exam board.

Cieran Healy, head boy, achieved one of the school's best sets of results with four 9s, two 7s, a 6 and a five.

Head girl Sophie Perrin-Brown, also performed very well and demonstrated a great deal of tenacity throughout this year whilst dealing with family illness and raising money for charity.

She achieved three 8s, two 7s, two 6s and a 5.

Poppy Wilson and Sophie Machin also scored highly with one 9, five 8s, a 7 and a 6 for Poppy and five 8s, two 7s and a six for Sophie.

While this year pupils have faced a number of hurdles in the lead up to their exams, DRET’s remote education offer has ensured that students have had consistent support throughout lockdown and that their curriculum has been delivered to the highest possible standard.

Students also received both academic and pastoral support from their teachers to make sure that they have the tools to cope with their workload and any other emotional pressures they have faced. The tireless efforts and perseverance of staff, teachers and students alike have all made today’s results possible.

Sue Jones, principal of Charles Read Academy, said: "I would like to congratulate all of our students on their excellent and well-deserved grades - I am very proud of them.

"This year the success of each and every one of our students is down to their persistence, perseverance, and grit through a very challenging eighteen months, all of which makes me even more thrilled for them as they open their results.

“Wherever our students go next, whether it is to further education or an apprenticeship, we know that they are well prepared for everything that is to come. We especially know that their resilience over the last year will stand them in good stead for any challenge that comes their way.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at the David Ross Education Trust, also congratulated the pupils.

He added: “ At the David Ross Education Trust, our mission is to broaden the horizons of young people through a world-class education, and these excellent results demonstrate just how much Charles Read is making that a reality for local families.

"We are thrilled for our students and wish them luck with the next step of their journey.”