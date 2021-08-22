A fuel distributor based in Grantham have launched an academy to train a new generation of tanker drivers.

WCF Chandlers, situated on Warren Way, Alma Park Road, are looking to grow its driving team by giving people a way to get the required qualifications for a career within the tanker driving industry.

The WCF Chandlers’ Driver Academy will offer dedicated driver training through an external training partner (SP Training), as well as an in-house accredited trainer, along with support and guidance from their Leadership and Mentoring teams.

WCF Chandlers have launched their Driver Training Academy. (50433080)

Participants will be paid "a competitive salary", and becoming an “employee owner” of WCF.

At the end of the program, participants will be qualified and competent in all aspects of tanker driving, including: a LGV Category C Licence, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) and ADR license (European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road), and a Petroleum Driver Passport (PDP)

The course will also teach WCF's safety processes and procedures, as well as the importance of customer service.

field, sun rise and blue sky (50433083)

Lynn Casson, general manager at WCF Chandlers, said: “The Driver Training Academy is a project we’ve been considering for some time as a means of bringing in new talent to our business to support our growth ambitions.

"The idea really came to fruition in recent months as we identified a shortage of drivers within the industry. We soon realised this wasn’t isolated to either our industry or locality, but a nationwide shortage of trained and dedicated drivers."

WCF are a local supplier of domestic heating oil and commercial fuel. Formerly known as Chandlers Oil and Gas, the company was established in 1935 and sold "everything from a tin tack to a combine harvester".

WCF Ltd acquired the company in 2012, and it was rebranded as WCF Chandlers. WCF Ltd is a private company established in 1911 which operates in several sectors, including specialist distribution and is proud to be partly owned by its employees.

WCF Chandlers have launched their Driver Training Academy. (50433077)

Lynn continued: "Our Driver Training Academy will create opportunities for people who might not otherwise have considered the role, or those who may not have been shortlisted as part of our ordinary recruitment processes, due to not holding the relevant qualifications - allowing a fantastic opportunity for those looking to retrain or to pursue a career they have always wanted.

"Our aim is to provide a career path to progress through the programme, delivering training for drivers to acquire their HGV licence and equip them with the skills and qualifications needed to perform to the highest level within our business.

"The training will also consist of dedicated support and mentoring, delivered by both our internal Training Manager and external training partners. We are really excited to get the programme started and to welcome new people to the WCF Chandlers family.”

If you are interested, contact Darren.Matthews@wcfchandlers.co.uk with your telephone number and where you are from.