A school has officially opened its new therapy hub, which was paid for after pupils built a kit car and it sold for £23,000.

Greenfields Academy, a specialist school based in Grantham for SEMH pupils (Social, Emotional, Mental Health) aged five to 16, today (Friday) cut the ribbon on its new therapy hub.

One of the key fundraising efforts to build the hub was the construction of a Caterham 7 Roadsport Kit Car during their vocational lessons, which eventually sold for £23,000 in December 2020.

The pupils and staff at Greenfields Academy joined by the Caterham community outside the new therapy hub. (58173153)

However, before this, parts of it were stolen during a break-in, which resulted in the Caterham car community coming together to replace the missing parts.

Chris Armond, executive headteacher said: “We concentrated our fundraising efforts around the completion of a previous engineering project by pupils from the school that was hindered by a break-in.

"Pupils had partially built a Caterham 7 Roadsport Kit Car as part of their vocational lessons but were left devastated when some of the parts were stolen.

"A number of people from the Caterham community on Facebook got to hear of our dilemma, stepped in to help and we cannot thank them enough for all their expertise and support.

"Thanks to them, the missing parts were replaced, the car build completed, tested and registered for the road, and they even helped us secure a buyer for the car who has brought the car back for us to see today!

"All proceeds from the sale of the car went towards the installation of the new therapy facility at Greenfields.”

The stand-alone therapy hub in the school grounds helps staff to deliver essential therapies and confidential counselling to pupils.

Rachel Hill, play therapist said: “The difference the therapy hub is making to pupils is immense. We are now providing these young people with a safe and confidential space in which to focus on their therapy without any distractions.

"I am very grateful to everyone who helped bring this project to life.”

Covid restrictions has hindered the school being able to hold an official opening until now, but the event offered an oppurtunity for pupils to enjoy looking at and sitting in some Caterham cars much like the one that they build and sold.

Spearheading the project from the Caterham Facebook Owners Groups, Arnie Webb, said: “We became aware of Greenfields Academy’s plight through Facebook.

"We bought together a group of owners and suppliers to help raise funds to procure the necessary parts to finish the car.

"We were overwhelmed by the response quickly raising over £4,000. The car then passed its IVA test, something all new kit cars have to pass before becoming road legal, and a buyer was found, raising the school £23,000 for the project.

"Along with some of my colleagues, we are delighted to finally be able to visit the school today to see the new therapy suite in action.

"It has also been a pleasure to let the pupils see some Caterham cars up close too!”