The principal of the West Grantham Secondary Academy is "absolutely delighted" with students' GCSE results.

Students and staff at the academy shared in the joy of the results today (Thursday).

Two students who have achieved high grades this year are Ben Summers and Jack Allen who both got ten GCSE's each at Grade 6 or above.

Jack Allen and Ben Summers with their excellent results (58884431)

Anywyn Asken celebrated a Grade 9 in Art, while Kayleigh Romeo achieved fantastic grades including three Grade 7s.

Principal Clare Barber said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to congratulate our students on their strong GCSE results in the first external exams since 2019.

"Our young people, and their teachers, have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and resolve throughout the significant disruption caused by the pandemic.

Kayleigh Romeo with her superb results including three grade 7s. (58884420)

Anywyn Asken achieved a Grade 9 in art. (58884388)

"Despite having had to overcome such adversity, we were able to celebrate with our students this morning, their strong individual performances, such as Ben Summers and Jack Allen who achieved 10 GCSEs each at Grade 6 and above.

"We are incredibly proud of all our students and would like to applaud them and our staff for their hard work."