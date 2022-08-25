The principal of Walton Academy in Grantham says students' "resilience has paid off" as they celebrate their GCSE results.

Students and staff at the academy, which is a part of Diverse Academies, are delighted with the school's GCSE results, which they received today (August 25).

One of the school's top performers this year was Sophie Knowles who received a distinction in performing arts, a Grade 9 in chemistry, Grade 8s in physics, biology and English language and Grade 7s in geography, French and English literature.

Sophia Knowles celebrates GSCE results. (58882881)

She will be staying on at Walton to study A-levels in physics, maths, chemistry and further maths. She said: "I feel very happy with my results, it was such a shock getting a Grade 9 in chemistry. I wasn’t expecting a Grade 9 in anything."

Another notable achiever this year was Elise Hodder. She achieved distinction* in performing arts and PE, a Grade 9 in photography, Grade 8 in combined science and Grade 7s in history and maths.

Elise plans to continue her A-level studies taking economics, sociology and politics. She added: "I feel amazing and so relieved now I have seen my results. I am amazed that I got a Grade 8 in science."

Elise Hodder celebrates GCSE results. (58882871)

Emily Depoortere also achieved impressive results, with two distinction*, three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7. Emily will remain at Walton to study biology, physics and maths.

She said: "I feel very happy and relieved. Thank you to all the staff for their support."

Principal, Jess Leonard added: "I am delighted to be celebrating with our students today as they receive well deserved GCSE and Level 2 results.

Emily Depoortere celebrates GCSE results. (58882915)

"Over the past two years they have all worked really hard through some difficult and challenging times. Their determination and resilience has certainly paid off, as they have achieved brilliantly allowing them to go onto their next steps successfully.

"It will also be wonderful to welcome back so many of our students in September as they continue to study with us at Walton post 16. I am really proud of our students and the whole Walton team, once again what has been achieved is truly amazing."