Walton Academy is celebrating the “hard work” and “determination” of its students on GCSE results day.

Staff at the academy are “immensely proud” of their students today (Thursday) as they receive their results.

Grace Davies achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Distinction*

Charlotte is “absolutely delighted” with her results.

Another student who was very happy with her results was Grace Davies, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 8s and a Distinction*.

Grace said: “I am super happy with my results and really looking forward to starting my A levels.

“Thank you to my teachers for all their support, they always believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Principal Jess Leonard said: “We are really pleased with the results at Walton and incredibly proud of our students.

“They thoroughly deserve this recognition for their hard work and resilience.

“We cannot wait to welcome back those students joining us for their post 16 studies, and for those leaving us today, all our staff wish them every success and happiness for their futures.”

Other students who are celebrating today include Rosie Smith who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.

Rosie, who will be staying at Walton for Post-16, said: “I did so much better than I thought I would, I’m really happy.”

Student Juliet Staton achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and two grade 6s. She will also be studying Post-16 at Walton.

Celebrations were also in order for Oliwia Grabinska, who was awarded three 9s, two Distinctions, one 8, three 7s and a grade 6.