A school has raised thousands of pounds for local causes by taking part in a mass Bounceathon.

Students and staff at Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, bounced for cash during their first ever Bounceathon on Friday to raise £3,445.82 for The Rotary Club of Grantham, who host the RotarySwimarathon each year.

Due to Covid, the academy participated in the smaller-than-usual Rotary Swimarathon event in June, raising a total of £3,209.55.

At the Bounceathon are George Hunnybun of Claypole, Alfie Bellamy of Grantham, Bradan Rundle of Waddington, Matikudza Janda of Newark. (51411636)

Determined to raise as much money as possible, The Rotary Club of Grantham came up with the #SWIM55, a smaller side event named because each team would normally swim for 55 minutes. Schools and organisations were asked to come up with their own fund-raising ideas, so Mrs Mower, Head of Year 7, decided on the Bounceathon. This all day event would see each year group bounce for 55 minutes, raising as much money as possible through sponsor forms and a donation to participate.

During their 55 minute slot,students got to enjoy a laser tag inflatable dome, three-part assault course, sumo suits, bouncy castles, inflatable slides, giant games such as lawn darts and giant jenga and more.

Sponsor money was collected before each year group bounced, meaning an hourly count was announced on the school’s social media platforms.

Kyra Francis of Welbourn and Lauren Fawkes of Fernwood at Sir William Roberston Academy's Bounceathon. (51411684)

The academy has strong ties to The Rotary Club of Grantham and has participated in the Swimarathon event for over 10 years. Last year, the Rotary Club of Grantham donated £1,000 towards the school's memorial garden which funded shrubs, trees and flowers to make the area a calming spot for staff and students to visit.

Mrs Mower said: “Despite the difficulties this year our school still managed to support the Grantham Swimarathon with Leaders, two swim teams (pupils and staff) and my swim 55 event with my daughter. Together these raised over £3,000 pounds and we were hoping with the Bounceathon we would manage to raise a couple more grand, which we did.

"All the fundraising goes to local charities and it is so nice to know our pupils have been involved with something which gives back to our local community. Thank you everyone!”

Rebecca Fox of Sleaford and Grace Baldwin of Leadenham. (51411668)

Rotarian Roger Graves, a Swimarathon organiser, joined the school on the day and said: “Of course in 2021, we were hampered by the pandemic and the Swimarathon did take place – all be it delayed in June – but it was a scaled down version with 70 teams instead of 250 teams. So the idea was put forward to have an alternative event by SWRA’s own Miss Graves, which had the strapline #SWIM55, being the number of minutes you would usually swim for… so we invited groups, schools, organisations to do any event they wanted to that involved the number 55.

"One group of ladies hosted 11 coffee mornings with a group of five, and then there is the other end of the scale at Sir William Robertson Academy with 55 minutes of bouncing on this sunny day which is fantastic, raising money for local charities in and around the Grantham area, and that incorporates SWRA too who have been absolutely fantastic supporters over many many years and it is great to see it all taking place this morning.”

A final total of £6,655.37 was raised and will be distributed to local schools, charities and the community.