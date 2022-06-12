Staff and pupils at an academy took part in a colourful event to raise money for a cancer charity.

The Sir William Robertson Academy in Wellbourn held its very own Race4Life, organised by Sixth Form BTEC Sport students in the form of a colour run, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The day-long event allowed every student and member of staff the chance to tackle an obstacle course whilst being showered with water and lots of coloured paint powder.

Obstacles included a giant slip and slide, which was kindly donated by MKM Building Suppliers in Grantham, crawl nets, plunge pools and foam filled tunnels.

The Sixth Form BTEC Sport students planned, promoted and delivered the event as part of their coursework unit, Sports Event Organisation, which goes towards their BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sport.

Having taken part in a smaller version of a colour run back in 2018, the students were keen to organise a whole-school event that would bring everyone together after the pandemic, spread some joy and support a very deserving cause.

PE teacher, Miss Graves, said: “The Sixth Form students can still remember how much fun they had in their own colour run when they were younger, and were keen to replicate this for others.

"After having the past two years disrupted with the pandemic, they wanted to organise something that everyone could get involved with, have some fun and remember in years to come.

"The colour run was a fantastic idea, the event ran so smoothly and it was great to see everyone happy and join together to raise money for such a deserving cause. Cancer affects so many of us, and so a Race4Life seemed the perfect event to run.

"The Sixth Form students should be really proud of themselves, as should everyone who took part or donated.”

The students would love to reach £9,000, so if you are able to donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sir-william-robertson-academy

Participants were tasked with wearing pink to support Cancer Research, or fancy dress, with prizes awarded for best dressed base group. Outfits included pyjamas, shower caps, tutus, morph suits and even an inflatable horse!

