A Grantham school has retained its 'Good' status after a visit by Ofsted inspectors.

Walton Academy, part of the Diverse Academies Trust, underwent a two-day inspection on November 2 and 3.

The inspectors rated the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, sixth form provision, and leadership and management as good in all areas and, therefore, good for overall effectiveness.

The academy says that tougher measures have been put into place to assess the quality of educational provision in schools. It said Walton’s report was overwhelmingly positive and demonstrates the clear vision and ambitious plans which the academy has for all of its students.

Inspectors praised teaching and curriculum plans as being "ambitious for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those in the sixth form". They also commented on teachers "strong subject knowledge and enthusiasm for the subjects they teach".

A strong careers programme, governance, safeguarding and extracurricular opportunities were all highlighted positively within the report, in addition to student behaviour and the positive learning environment for students within which they ‘enjoy coming to school and value the education they receive’.

At post 16 level, inspectors described how students enjoy their sixth form experience and the vast opportunities on offer to them leading to them being ‘well prepared for future success.’

Ofsted pointed to some areas where the school could improve. It said the personal development programme is not yet fully planned or properly sequenced to enable pupils to know more and remember more. It also said teachers should ensure that the content is ambitious and well matched to pupils’ needs, to ensure that pupils achieve the curriculum aims.

In 2019, the former girls' school became a coeducational secondary school, accepting boys for the first time.

Principal Jess Leonard said: “I am extremely proud of what the academy has achieved over these past few years. The Ofsted judgment and report is testament to the hard work and efforts of the whole community. I am now looking forward to continuing our success as we continue to deliver the best provision possible for our students.”

Executive principal Caroline Saxelby added: “We are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback following the Ofsted inspection. Our vision is to provide the highest quality education for our students, as well as ensuring our students are happy and proud to be a part of the Walton community. We are committed to ensuring that Walton goes from strength to strength.”