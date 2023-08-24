Sir William Robertson Academy is reflecting on the hard work of its students on GCSE results day.

Many high grades were awarded across a wide range of subjects.

Headteacher Mark Guest said: “I would like to commend our students on their tenacity, resilience and commitment to succeed.

Isabelle Campbell

“This was the year that exam grading moved fully back to 2019 pre-pandemic standards, and across a range of our key measures and GCSE subjects we have significantly improved from our very positive 2019 results.

“Our students’ great results are a fitting tribute to their hard work, the skilled teaching of our staff and the invaluable support of our parents.”

Isabelle Campbell did “exceptionally well”, achieving three grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6 in further maths.

Charlotte Sibcy also received “fantastic” results, with four grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and three grade 6s.

Aidan Shaw achieved grades 7 to 9 across the board, as well as Distinction in the NCFE music qualification.

Olivia Wells and Aidan Shaw

Rhys Vaughan and Daisy Rivett were also each awarded two grade 9s, two grade 8s and four grade 7s as well as a number of grade 6s.

Rhys Vaughan

For GCSE triple science, 100 per cent of students achieved grades 9 to 4 in biology and chemistry and 97 per cent of students achieved grades 9 to 4 in physics.

GCSE PE and GCSE French results were similarly strong, with students achieving 94 per cent and 89 per cent grades 9 to 4 respectively.

Daisy Rivett

Comparison with pre-pandemic results was also positive as the number of students achieving grades 9 to 7 in English Language has almost tripled since 2019.

In the school’s vocational subjects, the “breadth of talent” was reflected in the students' results.

Jayan Kerai-Patel

For BTEC Sport students, 94 per cent of them and 91 per cent of NCFE business students were awarded Level 2 Distinction* to Level 2 Pass (equivalent to GSCE grades 9 to 4) and 95 per cent of CACHE childcare students achieved grades A* to B.

Marcus Walton

Olivia Wells was awarded Distinction* in business, Jayan Kerai-Patel and Marcus Walton both achieved Distinction grades in Sport and Molly Harlow was awarded Distinction in business and A* in childcare.