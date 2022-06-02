Two school workers have completed an endurance event to support a colleague having treatment for cancer.

Jim Haigh and Dan Gosling both work at Long Bennington Academy, and were inspired to run 24 miles across 24 hours to support their colleague, Steve Korcz, who is currently receiving treatment for a tumour in his brain.

Jim describes Steve as "not only an incredibly brave fella but also one of life's good guys".

Dan Gosling (left) and Jim Haigh (right) finishing their challenge. (57066899)

Running one mile every hour over the course of a full day, Jim and Dan have already raised £1,200 for Cancer Research UK.

They completed this difficult challenge last Thursday (May 26), while continuing to do their day jobs at the same time, with Jim teaching a class of Year 6 children and Dan as a 1:1 learning support and also teaching P.E.

They took their children to run with them during the school day then carried on teaching in between, not just on the first day but the second too without any sleep.

Jim and Dan completed the 24 hour challenge joined by the whole school. (57066905)

The whole school came out to run the final mile, with children aged 4-11 and the whole staff all running together, and Steve joining in as guest of honour.

Their colleague, Rachel Mills, said: "The whole school community are so inspired by them."

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jim-haigh

From left: Dan, Steve and Jim. (57066909)

Dan Gosling (left) and Jim Haigh (right). (57066896)