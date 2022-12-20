A production of 'Legally Blonde', performed by academy students, has been deemed a "huge success".

The musical, performed by students at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, performed the show from Wednesday, December 7, until Friday, December 9, in a production that showcased the talents of the students.

Bryony Burrough, head of performing arts at the school, and Charlotte Scorror, a teacher of drama and dance at the school, both directed and choreographed the production.

The students performing Legally Blonde (61432842)

Miss Burrough said: "The cast have continued to impress me with their sheer talent and resilience throughout the rehearsals and final shows.

"It truly is the best job in the world. Thank you to each and every one of our 65 cast members who made the show unforgettable and so much fun!”

Year 11 student Chloe Richardson led the cast as she played Elle Woods, the love-struck sorority sister turned lawyer. Elle's love interest Emmett Forrest was played by Year 13 student Daryl Smith.

The role of unlucky in love hairstylist Paulette was played by Emily Hodder (Year 10) and was a standout comedic performance!

The students performing Legally Blonde (61434482)

George Grevatt (Year 12) played "sleazy" Professor Callahan and also Paulette's crush Kyle.

The role of heartbreaker Warner Huntington was played by Year 12 student James Statham. Warner’s fiancée and Elle’s nemesis, Vivienne Kensington, was played by Evelyn Shaw in Year 13.

Others who performed in the show included:

Serena was played by Romilly Cozens in Year 11.

Margot was played by Daisy Rivett in Year 11.

Pilar was played by Isabel Cropper in Year 13.

Spencer was played by Aidan Shaw in Year 11.

The audience were satisfied with the performance as one of them said: "It was truly awesome and mesmerising. They were polished and professional, the singing was stunning and the choreography had us transfixed.

"Congratulations to all of you [the students]. I don’t know how the shows keep getting better, but they do. I left with a little bit of magic in my heart and their utter joy left me with a little tear."

The school will be holding more productions as there will be a summer showcase for Key Stage 3 students in July 2023.

The whole school cast will also be back again next year for another Christmas production.