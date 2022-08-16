Walton Academy in Grantham has submitted plans to install a temporary classroom to accommodate the increasing number of students at the school.

The Diverse Academies Trust, who runs the academy, has submitted a planning application for a single storey Portakabin at the academy on Harlaxton Road.

The temporary building will be used as two classrooms and also two breakout rooms for the next five years.

Walton Academy. (28823757)

Each classroom will accommodate 32 students and one teacher.

In each breakout room, there will be no more than 10 people there at a time.

This temporary fixture is needed because the school is currently going through a transitional period to a co-ed school, increasing the number of enrolling students from 150 to 180.

The proposed layout and elevation plan. Credit: Portakabin Limited 2000 (58671714)

The plan states: "The full impact of this is projected to take place at the start of the 2023/24 academic year."

The application also proposes an extension to the existing car park on site to accommodate increasing staff numbers.

The school first opened in 1966, when it was originally a girls' school named the Walton Girls’ County Secondary School.

The proposed location and block plan. Credit: Portakabin Limited 2000 (58671638)

In 2011, the school was granted academy status and in 2018/19, became a co-ed school, taking in boys as well as girls.