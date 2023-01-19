'Accident waiting to happen' stopped by police on A1 at Grantham
Published: 10:00, 19 January 2023
| Updated: 10:26, 19 January 2023
Road policing officers intercepted a vehicle carrying too much weight on the A1.
A Lincolnshire Police road policing unit stopped a vehicle on the A1 at Grantham today (Thursday).
The vehicle was 24 per cent over its train weight.
Lincolnshire Police's Specialist Operations described the vehicle as "basically an accident waiting to happen" on Twitter.
The driver was reported and had to drop weight before being allowed to move on.