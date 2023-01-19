Home   News   Article

'Accident waiting to happen' stopped by police on A1 at Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:00, 19 January 2023
 | Updated: 10:26, 19 January 2023

Road policing officers intercepted a vehicle carrying too much weight on the A1.

A Lincolnshire Police road policing unit stopped a vehicle on the A1 at Grantham today (Thursday).

The vehicle was 24 per cent over its train weight.

The vehicle was stopped on the A1 for being 24 per cent over its train weight. Photo: Lincolnshire Police's Specialist Operations (61941697)
Lincolnshire Police's Specialist Operations described the vehicle as "basically an accident waiting to happen" on Twitter.

The vehicle was stopped on the A1 for being 24 per cent over its train weight. Photo: Lincolnshire Police's Specialist Operations (61941692)
The driver was reported and had to drop weight before being allowed to move on.

