Candidates for the South Kesteven District Council election have three weeks to submit their papers.

There are 56 seats available on the council, covering 30 wards.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is 4pm on Tuesday, April 4.

New councillors will be elected on May 4. Photo: iStock

Returning officer Karen Bradford said: “Nomination packs are available from the elections team which explain the process, and the election timetable, as well as all matters relating to voting, campaigning and count arrangements.

“Candidates should be aware of the deadline of April 4 to hand in their papers, which need to be signed by a proposer and seconder, who must both be registered local government electors in the area where the candidate is standing for election."

Details are available at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/elections2023

