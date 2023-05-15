Thousands of dogs and their owners headed to the grounds of Belvoir Castle for DogFest at the weekend.

DogFest returned to the grounds of the castle from May 13 until May 14.

Tess Drew, event director, said: "We were delighted to welcome thousands of dogs and their owners back to the beautiful grounds at Belvoir Castle this past weekend.

Dogs had fun in a ball pit.

“It was wonderful to see so many people enjoy time with their dogs, from the hilarious Book Your Pet Hay Bale Race which saw BBC's Matt Baker commentate some high octane races, to the fun dog show which saw stand out pooches take home first prize from the Loveliest Lady to the most Fabulous Fella.

“We even had a ball pit just for dogs - which is always extremely popular! We can't wait to be back for 2024!"

Thousands of dogs and their owners turned out for Dog Fest in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Alongside over 100 shopping stands and fun-filled activities across the day, there was also the Big Dog Walk.

This allowed guests to enjoy a stroll around the grounds with their four-legged friends while raising funds for Dogs Trust.

Dogs Trust were also there with their ‘Dog School’ stand where visitors could get expert pet advice.

DogFest is set to return next year.

Dogs and their owners also participated in a dog show.

The dogs and their owners enjoyed a fun filled day.

The Big Dog Walk raised money for Dogs Trust.

The festival is presented by Many Pets pet insurance.