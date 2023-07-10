Families are invited to an action-packed day this weekend.

The fun day will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham.

There will be a wide range of free activities for all ages, including face painting, arts and crafts, circus skills and bubbles workshops.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The family day will be a celebration of community and creativity and we look forward to welcoming families to the Guildhall Arts Centre.

“The arts centre offers a rich and varied programme throughout the year.

Dinotopia Walkabout

“With lots of activities and events to choose from, there is something for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Among the highlights of the day, there will also be an outdoor puppet performance of Dinotopia Walkabout.

This sees Captain Jon Voyage and his dinosaur companion embark on an interactive and engaging quest.

Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV) arts and crafts

Performances will last 30 minutes and take place at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Also at 2pm, a live performance of The Nosy Little Troll is set to captivate young audiences with troll puppets, live music and plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

Tickets for this cost £8 for adults, £6 for concessions or £24 for a family of four.

The Junk Percussion workshop.

In the ballroom, Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV) will be hosting arts and crafts activities from 10am until 3pm.

There will also be face painting between 11am and 3pm in the ballroom.

Inspire+ will also be hosting fun sports activities for attendees to take part in.

The Junk Percussion Workshop, held in the Newton Room from 11am to 2pm, offers children the chance to have a blast while learning about teamwork and recycling.

For more information or to book a place, visit www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/family-day-at-the-guildhall-arts-centre, call 01476 406158 or visit the box office.

The event is supported by Arts Council England and Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV).