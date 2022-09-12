The Festival of the Horse brought a spectacle of equestrian entertainment to Belvoir Castle over the weekend.

Across the two days of the festival, on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, a minute's silence was held at 11am as a tribute to the Queen who passed away on September 8.

Emma Stenning, Belvoir chief executive, said: "We were delighted with the response to Festival of the Horse. Beginning each day with a moment of reflection on the life and service of the Queen gave our visitors a chance to frame the day in remembrance, and to celebrate Her Majesty by enjoying one of her greatest pleasures – horses and horsemanship.