An investigation will be undertaken into the parking issues near a village beauty spot.

Councillor Ray Wootten wants action taken to prevent parked cars from blocking West Street, in Barkston, after an increase in cars using the street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The narrow lane is located near a set of stepping stones over the River Witham, which have proved popular with people looking to explore their local area during the national lockdowns.

However, visitors to the area have been parking their cars on the verge and in the passing places on West Street, causing an obstruction for nearby residents and businesses.

At the highways and transport scrutiny committee on Monday, members discussed Coun Wootten’s ‘call to action’ report on the parking issues and voted unanimously to support further investigation into the issue and potential solutions at the Barkston beauty spot.

Councillor Wootten said: “As the weather begins to improve, and restrictions on travelling are lifted, I fear that problem parking on West Street may start to get worse. That’s why I’m pleased to see the highways scrutiny committee throwing their support behind investigating the problem and finding the best solution.

“It’s fantastic to see people enjoying the natural beauty of this part of Lincolnshire, but inconsiderate parking causes a dangerous obstruction for local residents and businesses.”