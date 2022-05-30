The Lincolnshire Action Trust is seeking volunteers and mentors to work with them during Volunteers Week.

Volunteers Week commences from June 1 until June 7, and the charity is looking for help from individuals from the Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland to work with convicted men and women.

The charity would like people to volunteer to help these men and women settle back into the community, and work towards making positive changes in their lives.

The Lincolnshire Action Trust is seeking the help of volunteers to help convicted men and women. (56993497)

Alison Goddard, chief executive of LAT, said: “Volunteers can have a powerful and positive impact on the people they work with, and volunteering can be incredibly rewarding.

"Those who go on to become volunteers at LAT can expect to play an important role in providing support and help to families who are visiting their relatives or friends in prison.

“We believe that as well as helping others, mentoring has been shown to improve the wellbeing for the mentor too.

"It’s human nature to feel good after helping someone.

"Volunteering and mentoring can also help people to gain valuable new skills and experiences, and boost confidence.

"It allows people to explore a career in the sector and give something back.”

The mentoring scheme offers support, guidance and encouragement to young people and adults to reduce re-offending.

Mentors help with tasks including attending appointments, job or higher education applications, opening a bank account or offering a listening ear for those keen to talk through any issues to improve mental health.

David (surname withheld), who is a volunteer with the service said: “I would never have thought when being released from prison in 2015 that I would be doing a university degree and volunteering for the very place that has supported me through this entire process. I now volunteer as a mentor to others.

“Being able to pass on my lived experience to others who may feel similar to how I did is very important, and being able to offer my support in helping someone find their feet again is an extremely rewarding experience.”

Lincolnshire Action Trust welcomes applications from people of all ages and backgrounds across the region who have a commitment to working with both children and adults.

To find out more about the volunteer positions currently available at the Lincolnshire Action trust, you can find out here.