A nationwide addiction service which offers support for drug-users and alcoholics, is changing its name to combat stigma that may prevent people seeking help.

Both Addaction Lincolnshire and Young Addaction Lincolnshire have changed their name to We Are With You as part of Addaction’s UK-wide rebrand.

With sites also covering Stamford, Sleaford, Market Deeping and Bourne, We Are With You offers a needle exchange on site, in order to limit blood-borne diseases being transmitted between drug-users, as well as a one-to-one service and psycho-social or therapeutic interventions.