An additional needs school in Grantham has received an award recognising the quality of its sports provision.

Ambergate Sports College made an application for the Sports Quality Mark Award in the winter and has now been told it has been successful.

The afPE Quality Mark is a prestigious award that shows the strength and quality of physical education, school sport and physical activity (PESSPA) in a school.

The school was awarded the Quality Mark for ‘demonstrating good commitment to improvement in Physical Education, School Sport and Physical Activity’.

The school had to complete an application form and was visited by one of afPE’s validation team.

Oliver Maltby, teacher in charge of attendance and behaviours at Ambergate, made a presentation on what the school has to offer in the school curriculum, its extracurricular sporting activities and how it promotes physical activity and healthy living within the school. As part of the process pupils from across the school with varying abilities contributed to the assessment and gave their views on what the school had to offer.

Mr Maltby, who oversaw the whole project. said: “We are thrilled to be awarded the Sports Quality Mark, it is such a prestigious award. A lot of hard work from the Ambergate staff went in to achieving the award.

"Sport and physical activity are such an integral part of school life here at Ambergate. We found the whole experience extremely valuable, it highlighted what we do well as a school and signposted us to areas we can continue to improve.”

To find out more about the Sports Quality Mark visit the website.